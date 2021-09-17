Bedford golf outing to raise money for veterans

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — An annual golf outing will be held Friday, September 17th, at the Omni Bedford Springs Resort in support of veterans.

The Bedford County Veterans and Citizens Liberty for Heroes Fund said there are so many veterans in need, so the goal is for this money to do a lot of good.

As well as supporting veterans who are wounded or have PTSD, the fundraiser will also provide assistance to veterans and their families who are in need of car repairs, a new roof on a home, or food during these difficult times.

The day will consist of a silent auction, prizes, and 23 teams participating to raise money.

And after golf, they will have an award ceremony at the American Legion to present a check to Major General Jones to go towards his work with outdoor odyssey.

“Having a lot of fun, having a lot of camaraderies, and knowing we are going to help more veterans as we go and there will be a lot of veterans participating, probably 60 percent of the people who will play tomorrow and come to the legion will be veterans and that’s a good thing,” Bedford County Commissioner Barry Dallara said.

They are still accepting donations for their cause.