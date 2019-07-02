Bedford County woman facing charges after taking children on porch roof at 3 a.m.

WEST PROVIDENCE TWP., BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Bedford County woman is facing child endangerment charges after getting stuck on her porch roof with two young children.

According to police, Tammy Povich-Shumate, 41, from Everett, allegedly took the children, ages 7 and 10, onto the porch roof using a make-shift ladder.

Officials say it happened at 3 a.m. back on June 22 at a home on West 5th Avenue.

A neighbor was called to help after she was unable to get herself and the children down.

Police say this isn’t the first time this has happened.