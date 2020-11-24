Bedford County to host holiday night of lights

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Bedford County Chamber Foundation will have their annual Holiday Night of Lights on Nov. 27 at the Bedford County fairgrounds.

The drive-through light display will feature over 100 business and local organizations.

Additional dates have been added, weather permitting, from 6-9 p.m:

Nov. 27-30

Dec. 4-6

Dec. 11-13

Dec. 18-23

Dec. 26-27

Guests should tune their radios to 1600 AM/WAYC for holiday music during the event. Santa will be available for socially-distanced photos at the exit on Fridays from 6-8 p.m.

“We know that under the circumstances of the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be some restrictions on holiday gatherings and events this year,” added Goodman Shaffer. “We hope that the Holiday Nights of Lights will provide something special for families to do together in a safe and socially-distant way, creating lasting memories in spite of all of the challenges of 2020. And we could all use a little light this year.”

Proceeds from the event go to the Bedford County Chamber (Education) Foundation. Admission is $10 per car.