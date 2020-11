BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) —Commissioners in Bedford County are responding to questions about the use of “Sharpie” pens on election ballots.

The county election office said all votes cast using the provided sharpie were accurately recorded.



WTAJ has been told that “Dominion,” the company which makes Bedford’s voting equipment, along with state-approved voting software actually recommends Sharpie pens.



Officials say the pens were also approved by the Pennsylvania Department of State.