BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police in Bedford have charged a Riddlesburg man with rape and other various charges.

On August 31, 2019, Richard Rickabaugh, 59, was charged with rape and was arraigned before a judge. Bail was set at $150,000.

Rickabaugh is being held in Bedford County Jail where he awaits his preliminary hearing on September 4 at the Bedford County Courthouse.