Bedford County man accused of child sexual assault

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 68-year-old Bedford County man faces 27 felony counts and several misdemeanor charges in connection to allegations that he sexually assaulted a girl between the time she was 8 and 10 years old, starting in 2014.

Jerry S. Williams, of New Paris, is also accused of groping the girl until June of 2020. Williams was released on an unsecured $100,000 bond after his arraignment Monday afternoon before Magisterial District Judge H. Cyril Bingham Jr. 

Charges against Williams include rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child and indecent assault of a person less than 13 years old. A preliminary hearing is slated for January 13. 

