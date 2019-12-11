Bedford County crash sent two to hospital

EAST PROVIDENCE TWP, BEDFORD CO, Pa (WTAJ) — State Police out of Bedford responded to a car crash on December 7, just after 7:30 p.m.

They report that the driver of a Volkswagon Constellation was on Lincoln highway when he attempted to turn left into the TA travel plaza. In the process, he hit a man and woman driving a Jeep Compass.

Police report that all three people were using their seatbelts. The driver and passenger in the Jeep were taken to Bedford Hospital. The driver with suspected serious injuries.

The driver of the Volkswagon was not taken to the hospital and was charged for causing the accident.

Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.