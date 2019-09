BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Trucks are gathering in Bedford County for local kids to check out and explore while also raising money to help others.

The Bedford County Convoy of Diesel Dream is coming to the county fairgrounds on September 7th.

Everyone is invited out for food and festivities as they enjoy trucks of all shapes and sizes.

Drivers who’d like to enter their trucks as part of the event can register the day of for $75.

100% of the proceeds will go to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.