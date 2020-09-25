Bedford business in the running for grant to help veterans

BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) – Area veteran has high hopes of a $25,000 grant.

Ryan Decker owns Last Line in Bedford. Proceeds of the clothing sales go to support veterans with PTSD.

Decker found out this week that he’s in the running for a $25,000 State Farm grant. The program is called “Neighborhood Assist”.

This is the 9th year for the program that helps people and charities that are making a difference in their communities.

Voting opened Sept. 24 and closes Oct. 2. Since voting opened, Decker moved into first place. He only needs to be in the top 40 to win $25,000.



Decker is appreciative of the support he gets. He says, “It just means so much to me to be from this community and have members of this community that support me relentlessly like so many people do. I love this area and I’m so proud to be from here.”



Decker says any money he raises will be used to build tiny homes on his farm in Fulton County. Veterans and their families will be allowed to stay in those homes free of charge for a vacation designed to help treat PTSD.

Since the program began, State Farm has awarded more than $7 million to more than 250 organizations. It usually generates more than 4 million votes each year. Winners for this latest contest will be announced November 4th.



