Bedford art museum features local artist’s colorful works

BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art will be opening an exhibit of colorful and energetic paintings by local artist Tom McGahuey on July 24.
The “Words Have Failed Us” exhibit will be displayed in the Ashe and Regional Galleries, located on the second level of the Anderson house. McGahuey’s work is a tour through his life that features two and three-dimensional works such as paintings, watercolors and ceramics.
The exhibit will open on July 24 and runs until Oct. 31.
The opening night reception on July 24 will start at 5 p.m. McGahuey will be having an artist lecture at 5:30 p.m. Admission is $15 for non-members and $10 for members.
The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art is open daily 12-4:30 p.m. They are closed on Sundays and Mondays.