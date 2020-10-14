Bedford Area School District discusses renovations

BEDFORD COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) — A near $44 million renovation was the topic of discussion at the Bedford Area School Board meeting on Monday night.

The money will go toward the district’s high school and would include a new heating system, field, and a gymnasium. Students can also get updated technology and educational systems.

The district’s Superintendent, Allen Sell says there’s been a misconception that half the money will go towards the high school football field. He explains “the actual athletic facilities are more like about $10 million or less. It’s not really an athletic-based project. It’s more of a complete remodel of all the functions and systems of the high school.”

The district needs to continue meeting deadlines to make sure this renovation is still an option. Their next step is to get a public hearing approved, which they’re hoping will happen on November 12th.