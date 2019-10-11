Bear causes building in State College to lock down

UPDATE: Officials have stated that the apartment building wasn’t evacuated, but they are keeping residents from going in or out of the complex.

It’s been reported that the bear was hit by a car last night around 9 p.m. before it made its way up the tree. The Game Commission says the bear was likely in the area looking for food as it prepares for the winter months of hibernation.

They have also told us that the bear is a young adult, not a cub. Changes have been made to reflect that.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police responded to a call about a bear in a tree that caused the evacuation of Nittany View Apartments on Allen Street.

Police have left and the Game Commission is on hand. they are currently trying to wait it out, saying the bear may be hurt falling from the tree if they use a dart.

We have a reporter on the scene and will bring you updates as they become available.