Bear climbs on auto body shop roof

(WTAJ) — An auto body shop in Carbon County got an unexpected visitor, a young bear.

The bear scaled the roof at the shop, and one of the employees caught it on camera.

Workers said last Monday; they heard a loud noise. When Chris Wentz walked outside, he thought a dog got hit by a car.

Taking a closer look, he saw it was not a dog but a bear.

Naturalists at the Carbon County Environmental Center say bears that are between one and one and a half years old are just learning how to live on their own.

It’s not uncommon for them to pop up in places where they shouldn’t be.

“Make the bear aware of you, loud noises like, ‘hey, hey’ or clap your hands, bang something together, slam a car door. Let them know this isn’t a pleasant place to be, and I got to get out of here,” said Jeannie Carl: Carbon County Environmental Center

Officials say, if you see any bear, get away from it as safely as possible.

