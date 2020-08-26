Bear burned in Colorado wildfires released back into wild

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) -- Pennsylvania’s secretaries of the departments of Health, Education and Human Services today assured Pennsylvania families that the Wolf Administration is committed to helping families with children overcome challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Human Services announced that it is creating flexibilities in child care options, including temporarily suspending some regulatory policies on school-age child care to give families options on learning pods, and providing assistance to families struggling financially. Health promoted healthy habits to protect children and communities, and Education focused on how to nurture every child’s educational needs.