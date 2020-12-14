BEA school district goes virtual temporarily

A student listens to a live lecture on a laptop computer at home during a remote learning class in Princeton, Illinois, U.S., on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. Illinois reported 1,337 new coronavirus cases Wednesday as the state’s positivity rate dropped below 4% for the first time in weeks. Photographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Bald Eagle Area School District will switch to virtual learning from Dec. 16- Dec. 22.

Superintendent Scott Graham notes an uptick in COVID-19 cases within the district. “As a result of the increased amount of cases, the number of staff that are out, mainly due to quarantine or awaiting test results, and the impending snowstorm, tomorrow will be the last day of in-person learning,” he said in a letter to parents on Monday.

If the area gets the snowstorm that is predicted for Wednesday and Thursday, teachers will be working from home, so live streaming may be limited.

“There is no perfect solution here, but I feel this decision is the most prudent and necessary at this time. Students will be taking home their computers and materials today and tomorrow to prepare for remote instruction on Wednesday,” Graham said. “We are working on CPI students attending virtually, but with the weather and other schools possibly shutting down next week, this is still up in the air.”

THE LATEST