Basement fire prompts evacuation of Pittsburgh high-rise

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Fire crews have been battling a fire in a downtown Pittsburgh high-rise that prompted evacuation of the building, but no injuries were immediately reported.

Pittsburgh public safety officials said the 9:30 a.m. Wednesday blaze was contained to the basement of the 44-story Gulf Tower, although smoke could be seen rising from the roof. Firefighters were going floor to floor of the 582-foot-tall building to evacuate any remaining occupants.

The blaze cut power to half of the building, officials said. Public safety officials asked people to avoid the area.

