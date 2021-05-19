Basement fire prompts evacuation of Pittsburgh high-rise

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Fire crews have been battling a fire in a downtown Pittsburgh high-rise that prompted evacuation of the building, but no injuries were immediately reported.
Pittsburgh public safety officials said the 9:30 a.m. Wednesday blaze was contained to the basement of the 44-story Gulf Tower, although smoke could be seen rising from the roof. Firefighters were going floor to floor of the 582-foot-tall building to evacuate any remaining occupants.
The blaze cut power to half of the building, officials said. Public safety officials asked people to avoid the area.
