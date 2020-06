LAWRENCE TWP. Pa, (WTAJ) — Police in Lawrence Township received a report of damage done to the baseball field at the Lawrence Township Rec Park on June 10.

Security footage determined the damage was caused by a male driving recklessly through the field. The vehicle was later reported to be owned and operated by Jared Ledbetter, 18 of Clearfield.

Ledbetter is being charged with Criminal Mischief, Disorderly Conduct and multiple traffic violations.