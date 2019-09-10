Bar burglar who stole over 6k still on the loose

OSCEOLA MILLS, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police in Clearfield County are searching for the person who broke into two bars last week, stealing around $6,500 from their PA Skills gaming machines.

Owners at the Remedy Bar and Grill in Houtzdale say that overnight on September 3, a man was captured on their security camera coming through the back door of their business.

The suspect then avoided motion lights that had been set in place and went towards the surveillance camera, which he pushed downward.

He then stole around $425 from two different PA Skills gaming machines that the bar had and left.

Sometime before or afterward, the suspect also broke into The Scotchmen bar in Osceola Mills.

There he also broke into two PA Skills gaming machines, taking around $6,000.

A witness living next door to The Scotchmen who saw the suspect running away claims that the man had long hair, drove a silver CTS Cadillac and was possibly with someone else.

If anyone has any information, they are urged to contact the PSP Clearfield.