Bank of America experiencing major online glitch, $0 displaying in accounts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Multiple people have reached out to FOX 46 saying that when they woke up Wednesday morning it showed $0 in their Bank of America accounts.

Bank of America confirmed the major online glitch Wednesday with FOX 46 Charlotte.

“Some of our clients may currently see an inaccurate account balance in online or mobile banking. There is no impact to their accounts and their information remains secure. We are working to address it as quickly as possible,” Bank of America said in a written statement Wednesday.

BOA is telling its clients who are currently impacted that there are other ways to view their balance.

Many people went online to express their frustration with the glitch in their accounts.

Multiple Bank of America clients report seeing they have $0 balance.



Allegedly caused by some sort of a technical glitch.



Not sure how many are affected, but banks biggest fear is panic.@BankofAmerica pic.twitter.com/ezY0p3Lx6F — Under the Breach (@UnderTheBreach) August 5, 2020

@BankofAmerica People's accounts are showing $0 balance including mine yet no statement from B of A. What's going on???? — Matt Rosenfeld (@mattonium) August 5, 2020

@BankofAmerica software glitch has resulted in online banking showing zero (0) balance for many (if not all) accounts. I contacted customer service and was told not to worry and that they are working to resolve the issue in few (?) hours! — Metro Amir (@Metro_Amir) August 5, 2020

Some have also said they cannot currently transfer their money from savings to checking.

No impact??? Then why can’t I transfer funds from my savings to checking? I get ‘not sufficient funds’ when we have plenty of funds. — Jane (@itsjanebuckley) August 5, 2020

