Bald Eagle Area School District selected as 1 in 8 nationwide for award-winning author’s virtual tour

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Out of 8 schools nationwide, the Bald Eagle Area School District was selected to be apart of an award-winning children’s author virtual tour.

As National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature through the Library of Congress, Jason Reynolds is visiting small town schools across America to have meaningful conversations with young people on literacy.

Zoom calling in with students grades 6-12 at BEASD, Reyonld’s even promised one-on-one’s with two student ambassadors, 9’th grader Sawyer Andrews and 10’th grader Alice Crane.

“I already know the questions I want to ask him. I’m very excited, very nervous, but overall it’s supposedly supposed to be really fun so can’t wait,” said Andrews right before his one-on-one.

As for who the students have to thank for making it all possible, their English Language Arts teacher Amy Nearhoof. The school was selected for Reynolds’ virtual tour after she competed in an essay competition with over 200 applicants.

“I told the kids it never even occurred to me that we would be chosen, right? It was just one of those shoot for the moon things. As a teacher you want the learning to be 3D so it was kind of like if he says no, if we don’t get it, nothing’s lost… and so it was really cool,” said Nearhoof.

Along with getting the chance to hear about Reynolds’ life and how he got into writing in the first place, the author also gifted each student a free novel to take home.

“I think the books he gave out were really great, I haven’t started reading it yet but I’m going to get on that soon,” said Andrews.

