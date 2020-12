BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Baker Mansion will close its doors for the next five months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The history museum in Altoona will reopen for the season in May of 2021. Traditional Victorian holiday tours will not be held, but photos of the holiday décor will be on social media.

Virtual tours of the museum are still offered on the Blair County Historical Society’s website.

THE LATEST FROM WTAJ