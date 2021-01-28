Backcountry Spine & Sport celebrates one year anniversary with ribbon cutting

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Backcountry Spine & Sport celebrated their one year anniversary with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

This comes after owners Dr. Morgan Huey and Dr. Joshua Feldbauer weren’t able to hold a grand opening last year, due to the pandemic.

Located just outside of State College on Walker Drive, the office provides chiropractic care to all ages, of all activity levels.

“You see elite athletes receiving chiropractic care that includes more than just manipulating the joints. it includes rehab exercises and lots of muscle work and myofascial release and we want people to be able to experience that in our community not just have elite athletes receiving it,” said Dr. Huey.

This high-end approach to care, Dr. Huey says is what she’s enjoyed being able to offer the community the most.