Back to School – Why you should send your college student a care package

Going to College can be an exciting and emotional time for students. Sometimes this is their first time away from home, and students also have a lot more freedom in some sense, which can add a lot of new responsibilities to a student's life. Our Morgan Koziar caught up with the Mental Health Outreach Coordinator at Penn State Altoona, Jessica Mock to find out why it's important to let our college students know that we love them and are thinking about them. Jessica suggests making a care package to send to your student. She says there are many different themes that parent's can base the package off of, and she says filling the box with items like photos, inspirational notes, candy, food, hygiene items, instant foods, and medicine can really help them when they feel stressed and are missing home.