Back to School: School Supplies for the first day, Walmart has you covered!

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — With the first day back to school underway for many kids in the area — many parents are preparing for another year in the classroom. That means school supplies! With the pandemic, many kids learned from home in an online setting. As things start to improve, classroom essentials are a must when it comes to helping those kiddos have a successful year.

Around 10 different Walmarts in the region teamed together to donate $100 each to purchase $1,000 worth of school supplies. The generation donation will be given to The Salvation Army for families in need.