Back to School – Police in Schools

Today is the first day of school for many kids in our region. Our Morgan Koziar caught up with several people at the Altoona Area School District. She started the morning off with the Operations Director of Student Transportation America, Tim Tokarsky talking about school bus safety. Tim wants to remind everyone that kids are traveling on the roads now, and as these changes come it’s important to remind motorists to pay attention and be aware of their surroundings on the road.

Morgan spoke with Sue Franks, the Assistant Business Manager for Enterprise & Fiscal Funds to talk about the meal options that are available at the Altoona Area Junior High School. Sue talks about the importance of students starting their day with a nutritious breakfast, and then refueling at lunch time. Both hot and cold options are available at the school as well as grab-n-go options for students as they’re making their way to classes. The Altoona Area School District also provides reduced lunches for families that need a discounted option.

Morgan caught up with Bill Pfeffer, the Police Services Director for the Altoona Area School District to talk about building a positive relationship with students. Bill explained why the force stops at their local Sheetz to greet kids as their stopping for their caffeine fix, and breakfast. As a new the new year begins, Bill says students should stay aware and report problems that they’re having to faculty or a parent.