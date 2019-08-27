Back to School on a Budget: Items you can find at Goodwill

School supplies and new clothes for the new school year can really add up – especially if you have a lot of kids in your household. And if you’re still looking for some items as your kids are going back to school, there are ways to do it on a budget. And who doesn’t like to save some money? Shopping at thrift stores are not only saving you money, they’re keeping items out of landfills – which means they’re helping your wallet and the environment. Goodwill is one of Pennsylvania’s largest recyclers. Over 5 million pounds of sellable and recyclable items are diverted from landfills every year. Our Morgan Koziar went to the Goodwill in Philipsburg to check out some of the items that you can find, and she learned about some of the great things that they do. The Philipsburg Store Manager, Andrew Georgino explained why it’s important to shop at Goodwill, and he talked about the opportunities that Goodwill provides for people in the community.

When you donate gently used items to Goodwill, you help provide jobs for individuals living with disabilities and disadvantages in your community.

At Goodwill you can find high-quality items at a fraction of the cost of normal retail. You can shop in stores, or online at www.goodwillinc.com.