Back to School: Healthy Lunches

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - There was a nervous energy in the air as parents and their young girls trickled into the Far East El Paso Pizza Hut Thursday evening. It was the first time the EP Fusion soccer club had met as a team since Saturday's mass shooting.

"I kept asking them when I saw them right now, 'How are they doing? we're here for you, we're in this together.'" girls' coach Benny McGuire told KTSM during the exclusive pizza party invitation.