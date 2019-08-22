Back to School – Adjusting to College life from Home Life

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) - A person who handles food at two Newport News restaurants was recently diagnosed with hepatitis A. The Peninsula Health Department has issued an alert for anyone who ate at either place.

The alert is for anyone who ate or drank at the Kebab House at 980 J. Clyde Morris Blvd. between August 2 and August 13 or the Sunrise Pizzeria at 10158 Jefferson Avenue between August 6 through August 10. There is a chance you could have been exposed to hepatitis A.