Baby Yoda invades UPMC

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) -- On November 25, Lawrence Township Police told about an inmate from the Clearfield County jail, who had been taken to the hospital for injuries from a fight at the jail.

The department investigated the fight and found that inmates Alex M. Wojtowich, 28, male, Casey R. Eddy, 21, male, and Justin M. Hubler 34, backed the victim into a corner and assaulted him.