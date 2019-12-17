Baby Yoda invades UPMC

(WTAJ) — The UPMC Magee-Women’s hospital welcomed newborn’s today with a cute twist.
The newborns donned Holliday caps with green Yoda ears in celebration of the season.
The UPMC Twitter account posted pictures of the babies earlier today.
by: Kevin Petrochko
