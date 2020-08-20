Baby back rib dinner benefit at Jaffa Shrine, pre-orders needed

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Jaffa Shriners will be holding their “World Famous Jaffa Baby Back Rib Dinner” on Sunday, August 30, but pre-orders will be necessary.

After having to cancel events such as the circus and sports show due to COVID-19, the Shriners are excited to bring you their world-famous rib dinner on Sunday, August 30th from Noon – 2 p.m.

Meals will include a half rack of ribs, baked potato, baked beans, and a roll and butter. Each meal with be a $13 donation, but you MUST have a ticket. No walk-up or drive-through orders will be accepted.

Tickets are available at Gingrich Insurance, Frederick Lock & Key, Thompson Pharmacy Juniata, Thompson Pharmacy Hollidaysburg, Greenwood Pools & Spas, and of course that the Jaffa Shrine Center.

Tickets must be purchased ate one of the above locations by August 27, 2020.

The Jaffa is also selling a half rack of ribs without the sides for a $9 donation and a full rack of ribs without the sides for a $15 donation.