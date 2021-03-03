Axe masters in Somerset is all the adventure you need in one place

SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ) — Whether you want to smash things, break things, throw things or create a mess-terpiece, you can do it all at Axe Masters Industries in Somerset. What started as an axe throwing facility has now expanded into a one stop shop for family fun, friendly competition, or the perfect date night.

Co-owner, Candi May said, “we opened the break room which is essentially a rage room kind of thing um there’s appliances in there and dishes and whatever we can get a hold of people want to donate TVs anything like that.” The break room allows people to essentially break different appliances with whatever weapon of choice that they choose. “It’s a great way to relieve some stress or built up anxiety,” said May.

And the splatter room, is another activity that the facility started as a way for people to express their creative side…and get messy. “With that you get to come in you get a canvas and then you get some paint that you get to spray around you can spray each other which most people tend to spray each other more than the canvas and then you get to take your painting home with you so we call it, they get to come in and make their mess-terpiece,” said May.

Axe throwing can be challenging for some, but the folks at Axe Masters are excited to show everyone how to properly throw until they can stick one on the target. “We really take the time to go through and teach people what they’re doing so whenever they do come in they get to have a good time,” said May.

Candi says her favorite part of running the business is hearing people laugh and know they’re having a good time, “it’s been great, the community has really shown us so much support it’s really been incredible.”

Axe Masters also has party rooms and banquet rooms for people to hold birthday parties, or corporate events.

Axe Masters Industries is located at 4185 Glades Pike suite 110 in Somerset.