Authorities searching for suspect involved in Walmart theft

INDIANA, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are searching for two suspects involved in a retail theft scam at the Indiana Walmart.

According to police reports, one of the suspects switched a bar code with a lower priced item during checkout, while the other immediately returned the item and received a gift card as credit.

The stolen property amounts to $122.93. Surveillance footage captured one of the suspects exiting the store. Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspects is asked to call PSP Indiana at 724-357-1960.