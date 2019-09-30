Auditors from across state meet in Elk County

ST. MARYS, Pa. (WTAJ)– The state’s county auditors are gathering this week in Elk County.

It’s the first time Elk County is hosting the Pennsylvania State Association of County Auditors Convention.

Around 55 auditors from across the state gathered at Coblestone Inn in St. Marys.

One Elk County auditor says this is a good way to bring new people into the area.

“I wanted to give a great experience, and truly, everyone wanted to come here,” Elk County auditor Kathy McMahon said. “They wanted to see the elk and Straub Brewery.”

Each year they meet to get training and share ideas to better serve their communities.

The convention started Sunday and runs through Thursday.