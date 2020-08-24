ATV crash in Somerset County leaves one severely injured

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 20-year-old man is left with serious injuries after an ATV crash on Aug. 19 in Addison Township.

According to police, the ATV was traveling on Lake Side Road around 9:30 p.m. at an unsafe speed when it lost control.

The ATV rolled onto the driver’s side, resulting in the driver experiencing severe injuries and being flown from the scene, according to the report.

Police said that the two passengers, who were also 20 years old, suffered minor injuries and refused transportation.