STONYCREEK TOWNSHIP, SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — In Somerset County, a Virginia man lost his life early this morning (1:43 am), in an ATV crash.

State police say Alex Fitchett was traveling east on Boone Road in Stonycreek Township when his Honda ATV hit a large puddle.

He fell off the vehicle and died as a result of the injuries he suffered.

Officers say they don’t know how fast he was traveling. Fitchett wasn’t wearing a helmet.