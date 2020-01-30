Attorney General talks to students and parents about Landlord Schemes

Attorney General Josh Shapiro says he recieved hundreds of complaints last year from parents and students in State College about how landlords have taken advantage of students renting their properties.

Shapiro and some of his staff came to State College Wednesday to talk about common issues students face off campus and the rights they have.

Attorney General shapiro says, he has filed lawsuits against Legacy Realty and Associated Realty for witholding security desposits from tenants.

However, he says he wanted to hear from students and parents about what other steps his office can do to help student renters.

Shapiro says on top of landlords not giving students back security deposits, he also commonly gets complaints about landlords changing rent price in the middle of a lease or charging students for damages they did not cause.

He says they shouldn’t accept getting taken of advantage of and should study on the rights they have as a tenant.

“I think students should arm themselves with information and empower themselves in this process,” Shapiro, said. “We’re going to involve ourselves on campus when students are making decisions about off campus housing, to make sure that they understand all of their different legal protections.”

The Attorney General encourages anyone with questions or an issue to file a complaint to his office. To file a complaint to the Attorney General you can go to: https://www.attorneygeneral.gov/submit-a-complaint/