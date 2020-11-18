Attempted homicide suspect waives preliminary hearing

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 29-year-old accused of pointing a loaded gun at a man and pulling the trigger in Jefferson County will face trial.

Anthony C. Boggs Jr., of Glen Campbell, has waived his preliminary hearing on attempted homicide and related charges filed by Punxsutawney Borough police on Nov. 3.

The 9 mm handgun misfired when Boggs allegedly pointed it at the man during a confrontation outside a home on the 300 block of Woodland Avenue, where Boggs had gone to visit his children, according to the charges.

Police allege Boggs confessed and led them to a trash can where he hid the gun. He remains in Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $15,000 cash bail.