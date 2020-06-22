Assisted living employee charged with raping mentally disabled resident

NANTY GLO, Pa. (WTAJ) — An employee at St. Stephens Living Center in Nanty Glo is accused of sexually assaulting a female resident with a mental disability.

According to a criminal complaint, Bernie Stein, 30 of Johnstown is facing multiple charges including Rape, and Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse.

An officer with the Nanty Glo Borough Police Department was dispatched on November 13, 2018 to a reported sexual assault at the adult assisted living facility. Upon arrival, the officer spoke to the victim and learned of two incidents that occurred within the past 48 hours.

According to the report, the first incident occurred on Sunday night, November 11 where Stein, an on-duty employee at St. Stephens Living Center made advances to the woman and relayed that he wanted to have a sexual relationship with her. She told the officer that she was unsure of what Stein meant and felt uncomfortable so, she went to her room.

The second incident occurred the following night on Monday, November 12 when Stein repeatedly knocked on her window. Annoyed by the knocks, she confronted him in the hallway.

After returning to her room, Stein entered the room unannounced. It was then he pressured her to remove her clothes and raped her. She told the officer that she was scared and did not know what to do.

A sexual assault kit was performed on the victim at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center. The hospital took note to some bruising and red marks on her legs.

An appointment at Kreinbrook Psychological Services determined that the victim was unable to consent to sexual intercourse.

Stein is also facing charges of Aggravated Indecent Assault, Indecent Assault, and Abuse of a Care-Dependent Person.