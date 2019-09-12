Aspiring sailor from Bedford County born on 9/11/01

Bedford County, PA (WTAJ) – Luke Welsh plays football for Northern Bedford High-School but its not his only passion.

“My name is Luke Welsh, I turned eighteen today and I want to enlist into the United States Military.”- Luke Welsh/ born on 9/11/01

Luke was born on September 11th, 2001. His mom giving birth, during the exact time of the Flight 93 crash.

“The doctor that delivered Luke… She ended up finding out that she had family that was in the restaurant in the bottom of the world trade center and they had passed away. – Vickie Welsh/ Luke’s Mother

Ever since Luke was old enough to understand what happened on 9/11, he’s wanted to join the military…

“The reason I want to go to the navy is because my pap was in there and hes a big role model for me and I also want to go because of 9/11.It really had an impact on me because I was born on that day.”- Luke Welsh/ born on 9/11/01

His parents support his decision to join the armed forces, despite the strong emotions is brings for them.

Luke is also inspiring his little sister..

“what do you want to do when you get older?… hm probably go to the navy with him.”-Ryan Welsh / Lukes little sister

Luke’s dad almost comes to tears when he thinks about his son leaving the family farm. Even though they’ll miss him dearly,

They know he’ll do incredible things, just as his grandfather.