Ashville man charged with child pornography possession

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Ashville resident was indicted by a federal grand jury in Johnstown on charges of the production and possession of material depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor.



Michael Joseph Sollenberger, 38, allegedly produced images of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct from various periods of time between February of 2018 and January of 2020.

Police said that Sollenberger also possessed images of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct in June of 2020.

The law provides for a maximum sentence of 120 years in prison, a fine of $750,000, or both.