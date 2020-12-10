As winter and COVID-19 continue, postal workers grow concerned

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — With the weather getting colder, a lack of daylight and the Ccoronavirus pandemic continuing to spread, concerns are rising for postal workers.

Altoona Post Master Michael Olsavsky wants to keep his workers safe. As a result, he is asking residents to clear sidewalks and stairs of ice and debris. He is also worried about the sky getting darker at an earlier time as carriers are working longer hours.



“The package volume with COVID has increased substantially so our mail carriers are out in the evening hours,” Olsavsky said. “So we’re asking the Altoona residents and actually all of the public to go ahead, have their lights on in the evening if they’re expecting deliveries.”



The post office is also reminding community members to put their mail on hold if they are going away for the holidays to prevent it from getting stolen.

THE LATEST