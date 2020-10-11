ArtsAltoona hosts first “Artoberfest”

BLAIR COUNTY, ALTOONA, PA (WTAJ) — It wasn’t an arts fest or an October fest. It was an Artoberfest, put on by ArtsAltoona.

The mission of the organization, which operates out of the former Simpson United Temple, is the arts and everything that surrounds it. Saturday, ArtsAltoona surrounded the area around the church with artists, vendors, crafters, food trucks, and live music.

Event/Marketing Chair, Candance Holliday says the group has years worth of events coming up as soon as things start to open up. She says “everything we have to offer we want the community to know about because we feel this is going to be the perfect resource and outlet to start branching out getting out of their homes a little bit.”