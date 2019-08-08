Arts and Heritage festival coming to Ebensburg, Cambria County

EBENSBURG, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A “one of a kind” event will be in Ebensburg when Laurel Highlands Historical Village hosts a two day Arts and Heritage Festival at Duman’s Dam Park.

The festival will run on Saturday, September 21, and Sunday, September 22, 2019.

This event will get to showcase “We the People” of Cambria County with arts and craft vendors, churches, schools, artists, non-profits and more.

They also plan to have music, food, and encampment showing the different military camps used during different eras of war.

The event is free and they are asking everyone who attends to bring a donation of food and/or paper goods to support our Veterans.

Anyone interested in being a vendor of any type can contact Patti Defibaugh at 814-288-7017 or padefibaugh@gmail.com, or click here for their facebook page.

You are also encouraged to dress the part in any style from our past.