Arts Altoona Center creates “drive-by” art form

ALTOONA, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — When driving down 6th Avenue at 22nd Street, you might notice tree trunks wrapped in colorful ribbons. The Arts Altoona Center decorated them on Sunday to remind people that although we can’t all go to museums, we can still enjoy art. And they want the community’s help in creating more.

Board President of Arts Altoona, Donna Gority says “art is very important to enrich people’s lives, to have them stretch to expose them to beauty or to things that stimulate their thoughts, just to learn and educate themselves. There are so many wonderful aspects to art…We’re about economic development through the arts, through education, and through community involvement.”

Their organization holds a number of events each year to promote artistic expression, but now they can’t do much, due to the COVID-19 outbreak. so they’re looking for community members to help create more “drive-by art” by volunteering to help create murals. The ribbon wrapped tree trunks are outside of their new building, Simpson Temple United Parish. The idea of this outdoor art form came from a Bulgarian artist who did something similar. Community Planner, Claudia Montero, who came up with the idea says “the artist Christos died a couple of months ago and he was known for wrapping iconic structures in fabric…He did that to change people’s perceptions of things to even for a moment change what was seen originally, by covering it up you see something new.”

The Altoona Arts Center is also starting a two-week session for teens next Monday. With a few hours per day, they’ll create a mural reflecting their point of view of living during a pandemic. Gority says the arts center wants to do all they can this year to get the community involved in coping through hard times with creativity.

