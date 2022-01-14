ARTery coming soon to downtown Philipsburg

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A new art and coffee spot is coming soon to downtown Philipsburg.

Its founders, artists Lynn Ann Verbeck and Adrienne Waterston are calling it ARTery.

“ARTery equals celebration, ARTery equals joyful, ARTery brings the life blood to our community to our town, that’s what we’re bringing,” said Verbeck.

The space will be located on North Front Street and feature a café called Heartsong Cafe, an art gallery and shop, as well as pottery and silkscreen studios.

“You can have a membership and come in anytime that you want. And how wonderful is that to have a space that if you get motivated and inspired at 2 a.m. you can come in, you’ll have your own key fob and there’s nothing stopping you,” said Verbeck.

Waterson adds that they’ll also have pop-up classes.

“Like crocheting, sewing, jewelry making… so people can kind of try things out and see if they’re into something,” said Waterston.

As for when ARTery will open, its founders say they’re hoping for the spring, but admit there’s a lot of work to be done to the building before they’re ready to open.

“We’re just chipping away and dong things right, so if we can’t open until the summer then that’s fine too,” said Verbeck.

Still, they say a transformation is taking place slowly but surely, with the founders giving a huge shout out to the Philipsburg Revitalization Corporation for all their help.

“We are only here because of the PRC I mean it used to be chest high the amount of garbage and junk in there,” said Verbeck.

In the meantime, the two artists have created a GoFundMe page, so that the community can help them buy everything from an espresso machine, and pottery wheel, to studio furniture.

If you’d like to help out and donate, click here.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.