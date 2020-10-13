Art Walk Huntingdon returns for October after hiatus

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — After taking a seven-month hiatus, Art Walk Huntingdon is making a return on Oct. 15 from 5-8 p.m.

The event has been restructured to enforce social distancing protocols, featuring two venues in Huntingdon.

Standing Stone Coffee Company, located at 1229 Mifflin St. will have live music and an artist marketplace.

A t-shirt decoration station will be available for children. The shirts will be provided by Huntingdon Landmarks, Inc.

Two outdoor activities will be hosted at the Juniata College Museum of Art, located on 1700 Moore St. The MudJunkies Ceramics Club will invite participants to purchase and glaze Greenware in addition to providing a blacksmith demonstration.

This event is open to the public. All participants are encouraged to wear face coverings during the event and they are required when entering the buildings.