Police are investigating what they believe to be arson after a strip mining job site was vandalized and burned in Clearfield County.

The site belongs to Enercorp Inc.

We’re told that along with the fire, multiple construction vehicles were damaged, including one valued at $35,000.

Enercorp, Inc. is offering a $500 reward for information leading to an arrest.

If you have any information you can contact police in Clearfield County.