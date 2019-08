(WTAJ) — Arrangements for Nicolas Cumer will be as follows for the SFU community and friends:

Friends will be received Thursday and Friday, August 8 and 9, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with services on Saturday, August 10 at 11 a.m.

The location is at Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Home, 420 Locust Ave, Washington, Pa, 15301