Arraigned: Suspect No. 2 in skid steer theft faces charges

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A second suspect in the theft of a John Deere skid steer is now arraigned on felony theft charges.

Steven Reckart, 28, of Williamsburg, allegedly approached 30-year-old Geoffrey Breon, of Hollidaysburg, about stealing the $45,000 skid steer because Breon had a truck and trailer, according to the charges filed by state police. The pair then stole the machine from a construction location on Valley Forge Road in early October.

A tip to state police implicated Reckart and Breon and when questioned about the stolen skid steer on Oct. 30, Breon allegedly admitted he drove his truck and trailer to the construction site and Reckard got out of his truck and drove the skid steer onto the trailer. Reckart told state police where the skid steer could be found when he was questioned.

The piece of heavy equipment was located on Breon’s property along Juniata Valley Road in Frankstown Township that same day, state police noted.

Reckart appeared before Magisterial District Judge Andrew Blattenberger on Wednesday for arraignment on felony conspiracy and theft-related charges. He remains free on an unsecured $40,00 bond.

Breon was arraigned on Jan. 15 and he is free on an unsecured $25,000 bond. A preliminary hearing for both men is scheduled for Feb. 4 in Martinsburg District Court.