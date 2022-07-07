PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Two free license replacement events are scheduled for Elk and Clearfield County and are to be hosted by State Representative Mike Armanini.

Armanini (R-Clearfield/Elk) is hosting two license replacement events in July. Elk County residents can attend Monday, July 18 at the Ridgway Volunteer Fire Department’s carnival lot on North Broad Street in Ridgway from 4 – 6 p.m. Clearfield County residents can attend Wednesday, July 20 at the DuBois Area Plaza at 1221 East DuBois Avenue.

“A registration plate is considered illegible when one or more numbers or letters cannot be recognized from 50 feet or if the registration plate shows any blistering, peeling, discoloration or loss of reflectivity,” Armanini said. “I’m hosting a pair of opportunities this month for constituents to replace those plates.”

The Elk County event is in partnership with the Ridgway police and fire departments. The Clearfield County one is a partnership with the DuBois City and Sandy Township police departments.

“There is no cost to replace the license plates and no requirement to register in advance for anyone planning to attend,” Armanini added.

Questions and concerns can be directed to Armanini’s DuBois office at 1-814-375-4688 or his St. Mary’s office at 1-814-781-6301.